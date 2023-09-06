John Hunter Nemechek Joining Legacy Motor Club in 2024

John Hunter Nemechek will return to the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in three years by joining Legacy Motor Club in 2024, Nemechek announced on a YouTube live stream Sept. 6.

Legacy confirmed on Twitter that Nemechek will pilot the No. 42 next season, joining Erik Jones and team co-owner Jimmie Johnson at the organization. Johnson plans on running a limited schedule next season.

The team will also be switching from Chevrolet to Toyota in 2024.

“To be able to announce my plans for next season so early and officially say I will be competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series relieves a lot of pressure,” Nemechek said. “There is so much to be done for next year, and this gives us the opportunity to get the news out there and move forward. Also, driving for Maury (Gallagher), Jimmie (Johnson) and Richard Petty is a dream come true for me.”

Nemechek currently drives for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he sits second in points with five wins, 12 top fives and 18 top 10s. He has seven career Xfinity wins, as well 13 victories in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he made the Championship 4 in 2021.

The Mooresville, N.C. native has 40 Cup starts to his credit, competing for rookie honors with Front Row Motorsports in 2020. That year, he earned three top 10s and a best finish of eighth in both races at Talladega Superspeedway.

Nemechek dropped down to Trucks in 2021 with Kyle Busch Motorsports, where he stayed for two years before joining JGR to drive the No. 20 this season.

Legacy currently fields the No. 43 for Jones and the No. 42, which has featured a rotation of drivers since Noah Gragson was released from the team on Aug. 10. Josh Berry, Mike Rockenfeller and Carson Hocevar have filled in since Gragson’s release.

Sponsors for Nemechek and the No. 42 are to be announced.

