On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are rejoined by NBC Sports writer John Newby to give their own insight as to what the garage of Kaulig Racing may look like next season.

Also, the crew discusses the mistake made by Kevin Harvick and crew this past weekend at Darlington Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing decision to resign Denny Hamlin and why Kansas Speedway this weekend could be a great opportunity for Toyota to show their strength in the playoffs.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video, the group gives their biggest “What if?” takes in the history of NASCAR featuring some surprising answers.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article