(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: What Will Kaulig Racing Look Like in 2024?

Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and Trey Lyle

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are rejoined by NBC Sports writer John Newby to give their own insight as to what the garage of Kaulig Racing may look like next season.

Also, the crew discusses the mistake made by Kevin Harvick and crew this past weekend at Darlington Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing decision to resign Denny Hamlin and why Kansas Speedway this weekend could be a great opportunity for Toyota to show their strength in the playoffs.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video, the group gives their biggest “What if?” takes in the history of NASCAR featuring some surprising answers.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

About the author

image0 (9)

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

Michael.Massie-113x150

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

