Stock Car Scoop: Which Drivers Are in Desperation Mode for Kansas?

Kyle Larson‘s fast No. 5 Chevrolet allowed him to win the NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday (Sept. 3), locking him into the next round of the playoffs to kick off the 2023 postseason.

Adam Cheek and Dalton Hopkins discuss the likelihood of Hendrick Motorsports placing two cars in the Championship 4, what those who ran into trouble can do to rebound at Kansas Speedway next week and more.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article