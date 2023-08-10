Noah Gragson Requests Release From Legacy Motor Club

Legacy Motor Club and Noah Gragson have parted ways after the driver requested a release from his contract Thursday morning (Aug. 10). Gragson was the full-time driver of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series but is currently serving an indefinite suspension for violating NASCAR’s code of member conduct.

“I have asked Legacy Motor Club to release me from my contract so that I can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process,” Gragson said in a joint statement released by the team. “I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR – and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again.”

Cal Wells lll, CEO of Legacy Motor Club, issued support for Gragson in the midst of his departure.

“Noah has a ton of talent and has a great personality,” Wells said. “This is a difficult situation, but we are proud that Noah has taken ownership of his actions and are confident he will work through the process with NASCAR and come back stronger.”

Gragson was suspended at Michigan International Speedway for liking a controversial meme on Instagram involving George Floyd. After eight wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season, the Cup rookie has struggled in 2023, failing to post a top-10 finish in 21 starts and missing a race with concussion-like symptoms. Gragson was 33rd in the Cup standings, the lowest-ranked full-time driver at the time of his release.

Mike Rockenfeller will run the next two road courses for LMC. A full-time replacement driver for the No. 42 has not been named past Watkins Glen.

