Noah Gragson Suspended by Legacy for Michigan

Noah Gragson has been suspended by Legacy Motor Club for actions that do not represent the values of the team, LMC announced on Saturday morning (Aug. 5).

The suspension is effective immediately, as the NASCAR Cup Series was set to practice and qualify at Michigan International Speedway just over an hour after the announcement.

Gragson’s suspension was likely the result of him allegedly liking a controversial meme that involved George Floyd’s murder and a The Little Mermaid reference after Frontstretch inquired about the alleged social media actions to the team.

“We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team,” Legacy said in a team release.

Gragson later responded to the suspension on X (formerly Twitter), essentially confirming the suspension was due to his actions on social media.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson said. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone.

“I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up, plain and simple.”

Josh Berry, who was called to replace Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for Hendrick Motorsports when they were out due to injuries this season, was tapped to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for LMC at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. Berry was already at Michigan due to the NASCAR Xfinity Series racing there later Saturday. His best finish in the Cup Series was second at the first Richmond Raceway race this year in the No. 9 car.

Berry will practice and qualify the car on Saturday and then run in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The team has yet to announce how long Gragson’s suspension will be for or who will drive the No. 42 car next week.

