Legacy Adds Mike Rockenfeller for Indy, Watkins Glen

Legacy Motor Club has tapped Mike Rockenfeller to pilot its No. 42 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series for the next two races, the organization announced August 8.

The road course veteran will step in the ride at Watkins Glen International and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The move follows normal driver Noah Gragson being suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and the team.

Rockenfeller recently earned a top five in his fourth IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar Championship start of the season. He also competed with Legacy co-owner Jimmie Johnson in NASCAR’s Garage 56 project at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The two were also teammates at Action Express for two seasons in IMSA.

“After racing with Jimmie in IMSA for two years and together in the Garage 56 program not only were we teammates, but we are now great friends,” Rockenfeller said. “To get to race for him in the NASCAR Cup Series for LEGACY M.C. with him as a co-owner is such a true honor. It’s going to be a huge challenge as I have never raced at Indy. I was dreaming about being in a Cup Series car again and I’m thankful for the opportunity. I will try my best in this short timeframe to come together with the team and have a great race in Indy.”

Rockenfeller made two Cup starts in 2022 at Watkins Glen and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, driving the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports. His best finish, 29th, came at the latter track.

Legacy has not made an official announcement about Gragson’s future status with the team past Watkins Glen, but sources tell The Athletic he has parted ways with the organization.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article