Weekend Primer: Straight Talk Wireless 400

Joey Logano capitalized on his surprise advancement to the Round of 8 by winning at last Sunday (Oct. 20) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, holding off the dominant car of Christopher Bell through the help of crew chief Paul Wolfe’s brilliant fuel strategy. The win advanced Logano to his sixth Championship 4 — more than any other driver in the NASCAR Cup Series — and put all the drivers currently below the playoff cut line in a world of hurt.

AJ Allmendinger pulled off similar magic in the Xfinity Series race, dominating to the tune of 102 laps led for his first win of the season and his first Championship 4 appearance since 2021.

Cup and Xfinity will be joined by the Craftsman Truck Series — which returns from a two-week hiatus — this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Only three race weekends remain in the 2024 season, and here’s everything you need to know as we inch closer to season’s end.

Round of 8 Standings (3 Races Until Elimination)

Rank Driver Points Cut line 1 Joey Logano 4061 WIN 2 Christopher Bell 4086 +42 3 Kyle Larson 4079 +35 4 William Byron 4071 +27 5 Denny Hamlin 4044 -27 6 Tyler Reddick 4041 -30 7 Ryan Blaney 4024 -47 8 Chase Elliott 4018 -53

The Playoff Consolation Standings

Rank Driver Points Difference 9 Alex Bowman 2232 10 Martin Truex Jr. 2194 -38 11 Austin Cindric 2179 -53 12 Daniel Suarez 2164 -68 13 Ty Gibbs 2162 -70 14 Brad Keselowski 2127 -105 15 Chase Briscoe 2121 -111 16 Harrison Burton 2087 -145

Best of the Rest

Rank Driver Points Difference 17 Chris Buescher 868 18 Ross Chastain 851 -17 19 Bubba Wallace 851 -17 20 Kyle Busch 735 -133

Quick Track Facts: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Year of completion: 1995

First Cup race: 1999

Last reconfigured/repaved: 2003

Length: 1.5 miles

Banking: 18-20 degrees (turns), 4 degrees (straights)

Homestead By the Numbers

Defending Winner: Christopher Bell

Most Wins: Denny Hamlin (3)

Most Top Fives: Martin Truex Jr. (7)

Most Top 10s: Denny Hamlin & Martin Truex Jr. (12)

Most Poles: Denny Hamlin (3)

Most Laps Led: Kyle Larson (625)

Most Laps Led, Non-Winner: Brad Keselowski (171)

Best Average Finish (min. 5 starts): Chase Elliott (8 starts, 10.4 average finish)

Former Homestead Winners in the field: Denny Hamlin (3), Kyle Busch (2), Christopher Bell (1), William Byron (1), Kyle Larson (1), Joey Logano (1), Martin Truex Jr. (1)

Playoff Driver Statistics at Homestead

Xfinity Series

Defending Race Winner: Sam Mayer

Playoff Standings (2 Races Before Elimination):

Truck Series

Defending Race Winner: Carson Hocevar (Not Entered)

Playoff Standings (2 Races Before Elimination):

Entry Lists

Cup: 38 entries, 40 spots

Notables: Kaz Grala (RWR No. 15), AJ Allmendinger (Kaulig No. 16), JJ Yeley (NYR No. 44), Chad Finchum (MBM No. 66)

* Unchartered car

Xfinity: 38 entries, 38 spots

Notables: William Sawalich (JGR No. 19), Ryan Truex (SHR No. 26), Connor Zilisch (JRM No. 88)

Truck: 34 entries, 36 spots

Notables: William Sawalich (TRICON No. 1), Connor Mosack (Spire No. 7), Frankie Muniz (AM No. 22), Conor Daly (Niece No. 44), Conner Jones (ThorSport No. 66), Connor Zilisch (Henderson No. 75), Corey Day (MHR No. 91)

Where to Watch

Friday, Oct. 25

2:35 p.m. ET — Truck Practice (No TV Coverage)

3:05 p.m. ET — Truck Qualifying (No TV Coverage)

4:05 p.m. ET — Xfinity Practice (NBC Sports App)

4:40 p.m. ET — Xfinity Qualifying (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Oct. 26

9:05 a.m. ET — Cup Practice (NBC Sports App)

9:50 a.m. ET — Cup Qualifying (NBC Sports App)

Noon ET — Truck Series Baptist Health 200 (134 laps, 201 miles) (FOX Sports 1)

7 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) (the CW)

Sunday, Oct. 27

2:30 p.m. ET — Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles) (NBC)

Recent News

After 53 years, NASCAR announced on Wednesday (Oct. 23) that it has officially recognized Bobby Allison’s win in the 1971 Cup race at Bowman-Gray Stadium. Allison is now credited by NASCAR with 85 wins instead of 84, and he now stands alone as the fourth-winningest Cup driver of all time.

Looking Ahead to Next Year

William Sawalich, who will be running double duty at Homestead and making his Xfinity debut with Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday (Oct. 26), will compete full time for JGR’s Xfinity program in 2025. Sawalich turned 18 earlier this month and will join Brandon Jones and Taylor Gray as the team’s full-time drivers.

Frankie Muniz will drive full time for Reaume Brothers Racing in the Truck Series next season, piloting the team’s No. 33 truck. Muniz will replace departing driver Lawless Alan, and the ride will mark Muniz’s first full-time gig in NASCAR’s top three divisions.