Entry List: 2024 Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300

William Sawalich headlines driver changes for this weekend’s Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300, the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ latest trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

There are 38 cars entered, meaning all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Brad Perez and Austin Green make up this week’s driver lineup for SS-Green Light Racing. They’re in the Nos. 07 and 14, respectively.

The previously mentioned Sawalich will make his series debut, driving the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing. JGR previously announced this week that Sawalich will drive its No. 18 full time in the series next year.

Sam Hunt Racing taps Ryan Truex for its No. 26 entry. It’s Truex’s first start with the organization this year.

The Joey Gase Motorsports No. 35 will be driven by Armani Williams. He will have Thomas Annunziata as his teammate in the No. 53.

Making his second start of the season is Mason Maggio. He’s driving Alpha Prime Racing’s third entry, the No. 45.

Mike Harmon Racing will be competing, but the team has yet to announce a driver for its No. 74.

Connor Zilisch returns to the No. 88 for JR Motorsports, and he’s looking to score another win before driving the car full time next year.

Nick Leitz makes his sixth Xfinity start of the season in the No. 92 for DGM Racing.

The 2024 Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. ET, with coverage provided by The CW.