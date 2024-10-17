Kyle Larson won a series-leading sixth race this year in the NASCAR Cup Series. Is Larson’s season one of the best during the Next Gen era?

Meanwhile, Joey Logano was initially eliminated from the Round of 8 but advanced because Alex Bowman was disqualified. Can Logano get even-year lucky and advance to the Championship 4 — or even win the title?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.