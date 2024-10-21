Entry List: 2024 Straight Talk Wireless 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second race of the Round of 8, and there are 38 cars for 40 positions.

All 38 cars will take the green flag, barring any entry list changes.

Kaz Grala returns to the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing.

Kaulig Racing brings AJ Allmendinger back to its No. 16 entry.

The No. 44 for NY Racing Team will be on track in the Sunshine State with JJ Yeley behind the wheel. Yeley will make his seventh Cup start of 2024.

Carl Long‘s team, MBM Motorsports, makes another start on its partial schedule. Chad Finchum is piloting the No. 66, the second time he’s done so this season.

The 2024 Straight Talk Wireless 400 will happen Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on NBC.