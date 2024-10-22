Frankie Muniz Running Full 2025 Truck Schedule for Reaume

Frankie Muniz is moving to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full time in 2025, driving for Reaume Brothers Racing, he announced in an interview with People Oct. 22.

According to the People interview, Muniz will pilot the No. 33 currently driven by Lawless Alan.

Sponsorship for Muniz’s full-season effort was not disclosed.

The longtime actor made his Truck debut this year with Reaume at Nashville Superspeedway, with his third start with the team coming this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His best finish so far is 29th at Kansas Speedway.

Muniz also has a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series appearances under his belt this year for Joey Gase Motorsports.

He previously competed in the full 2023 ARCA Menards Series season.

Alan’s whereabouts for 2025 are not yet known. He has one top five and one top 10 this season for Reaume, a fifth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway. He has also driven multiple ARCA races for the team and has a pair of Xfinity starts with AM Racing this year. Alan joined Reaume this year after two seasons with Niece Motorsports.