NASCAR Recognizes Bobby Allison’s 1971 Bowman Gray Win

One of racing’s most controversial decisions has been reversed over 50 years later, with Bobby Allison being recognized as the official winner of the 1971 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium, NASCAR announced Oct. 23.

The announcement brings Allison’s career win total to 85. He moves to sole possession of fourth on the all-time Cup wins list, breaking a tie with Darrell Waltrip at 84 wins.

“For 53 years, the Myers Brothers Memorial was the only race run by NASCAR that did not have an official winner,” NASCAR CEO Jim France said in a statement. “As we began preparations for the upcoming Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the topic of the race returned to the forefront. We felt it was the right thing to officially recognize Bobby’s win and honor him as an 85-time NASCAR Cup Series winner. We are grateful for Bobby’s lifetime contributions to NASCAR.”

Allison’s win on Aug. 6, 1971, was disputed for decades as he drove a Ford Mustang from the Grand American division. With declining sponsorship from major manufacturers, Grand American cars were allowed to fill the field for select Cup events.

Allison finished ahead of Richard Petty in a Cup car but was only credited with a Grand American Series win, with Petty among those who contested Allison being given the official Cup win. The race had no official winner until now.

The decision coincides with NASCAR returning to Bowman Gray for the first time since 1971 with the Busch Clash on Feb. 2, 2025.