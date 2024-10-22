On this week’s Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Caleb Barnes and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Davey Segal talk about Joey Logano‘s walk-off win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano’s win earned him a spot into the Championship 4 for the sixth time in his NASCAR Cup Series career. He did so on a game of fuel mileage strategy and continued a 10-year-long streak of his entry in the playoff finale in every even-numbered year. The four discuss whether or not the Team Penske driver’s win was earned or if it is another example of luck produced by the NASCAR playoff format.

The quartet then discuss the different playoff outlooks of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin. Bell sits second in the Round of 8 with a whopping 42 points separating he and the cut line after a dominant performance in Las Vegas ended in a runner-up result. But is he a shoo-in for the Championship 4 finale at Phoenix Raceway?

On the other hand, Hamlin finished the event in eighth and now sits 27 points behind the top four drivers in the standings. After recent comments made by the Virginian that display a loss of confidence for the No. 11 team, is it still possible for him to finally earn that elusive first championship in 2024?

Finally, it was announced on Tuesday (Oct. 22) that Dale Earnhardt Jr. would reunite with Budweiser to run a late model featuring the iconic No. 8 of Earnhardt’s early NASCAR career at Florence Speedway and select races in 2025. The boys talk about the news and their emotions of the popular reunion. Afterward, they discuss which other driver/sponsor combos they would like to see returning in the sport.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

