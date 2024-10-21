William Sawalich Moving to Xfinity Full Time in 2025

William Sawalich will drive the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, the team announced Oct. 21.

It’s a full-time deal for Sawalich, who will be entering his first full season of NASCAR competition.

JGR’s No. 18 will carry sponsorship from Starkey and SoundGear.

”I am honored to be driving the No. 18 full-time in the Xfinity Series next year,” Sawalich said in a team release. ”It has been really cool to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing, and I feel like I have developed so much as a driver over the past two years.

“I still have a lot to learn, especially with moving to a new series, so I am looking forward to taking this next step in racing.”

The 18-year-old has scored 18 ARCA Menards Series victories across the national, East and West divisions. His first NASCAR pole came in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, one day after his 18th birthday.

He’s set to make his Xfinity debut this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, driving JGR’s No. 19.

In 2024, Sawalich has a best finish of 11th in seven Truck starts. He won the 2024 ARCA East title with three wins, seven top fives and seven top 10s, and he earned nine victories throughout the national series.

Sawalich replaces Sheldon Creed, who is moving to Haas Factory Team in the Xfinity Series next year.