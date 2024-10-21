Entry List: 2024 Baptist Health 200

The high banks of Homestead-Miami Speedway are the latest test for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers with the season winding down.

All 34 trucks entered will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Nathan Byrd will drive the No. 02 for Young’s Motorsports. It’ll be the second Truck start of his career. Justin Mondeik will be in the No. 46, the team’s second truck.

Roper Racing Team returns Marco Andretti to its No. 04 entry after Cory Roper drove the truck at Talladega Superspeedway.

Connor Mosack is back in the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports.

Continuing his partial schedule is Frankie Muniz, as he is back in the No. 22 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Bret Holmes is not entered this week. It’s the first time all year that the No. 32 team will not race.

For the third time this year, Conor Daly will be in the No. 44 for Niece Motorsports. His best result of the season is 17th at Kansas Speedway.

The No. 66 is back in the hands of Conner Jones.

Henderson Motorsports makes the trip to the Sunshine State, but without Stefan Parsons as its driver. Instead, Connor Zilisch will pilot the No. 75 entry.

Corey Day makes his third career Truck start and second in the No. 91 for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

The 2024 Baptist Health 200 will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at noon ET. The race can be seen on FOX Sports 1.