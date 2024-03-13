Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Bristol

NASCAR teams hang up the saddle from a two-week West Coast swing as the sport returns to the East Coast for a stretch that includes three short tracks in four weeks.

First up, the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck series will come close to the beautiful Smoky Mountains at Bristol Motor Speedway. Thunder Valley returns to its classic concrete surface for the spring race after a three-year experience on dirt.

BMS is celebrating the theme of going back to the future, which included returning the walls to its throwback red-and-white striped pattern. Multiple people that the track will welcome also represent a blast to the past as well.

Pre-Race Concert: The Breakfast Club will rev the crowd up prior to the Food City 500, featuring throwback music from the 1980s.

Event Dignitary: Legendary wrestler Goldberg returns as the Bristol event Dignitary and ambassador. Goldberg has appeared at Bristol three times previously.

Colossus TV Emcee: Former broadcaster and pit reporter Dr. Jerry Punch will be on deck to appear on Colossus TV during the weekend, along with his daughter, Jessie Punch.

Trackside Live: Prior to the Food City 500, Kenny Wallace and John Roberts return to the Food City Fan Zone Stage for Trackside Live. The pair will hype up the race for fans, as well as interview drivers ahead of the event.