Dropping the Hammer: Keep Paint Schemes Simple, Stupid

Nothing about last weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix Raceway got my engine revving, for better or worse.

It was the definition of what the kids call “mid” these days.

But at least the race saw a 19% increase in its TV rating from last year. Whether you want to credit Netflix, Chase Elliott‘s presence in the field, the Iowa women’s basketball game that preceded it or whoever the person is behind the IcyVert Twitter account, 700,000 more viewers is nothing to sneeze at.

So, this week I’m gonna talk about something very important in the world of NASCAR: paint schemes.

It was brought to my attention over the weekend that some people in the NASCAR ether apparently didn’t like Denny Hamlin‘s Brakes Plus paint scheme.

Which absolutely made no sense to me.

This scheme rocks.

Whose complaining about this paint scheme?#NASCAR needs to have more simple schemes like this. https://t.co/5uy60XyR6Q — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) March 10, 2024

Why does this apple red car appeal to my visual senses?

Because it pops without overwhelming them.

This is the kind of scheme that, if used long enough, would be instantly recognizable in a wide shot on TV (at least not when a network like FOX uses a helicopter shot pulled back so far for multiple laps you can’t tell the difference between anyone).

Bright red car? That’s Hamlin.

Long gone are the days when a team used one paint scheme for all 30+ races in a season.

Show a NASCAR fan old enough a wide shot of the field running through the tri-oval at Talladega Superspeedway back in the day, and they can likely name off most of the drivers in an instant.

Why did so many fans of a certain age gravitate toward Jeff Gordon in the 1990s?

Because of his instantly recognizable rainbow DuPont scheme.

20 years ago, simple was iconic.

Now? Iconic is whatever happens to be on the track most often.

Arguably, the last paint scheme that was instantly recognizable from a bird’s eye view was any of Danica Patrick‘s GoDaddy.com cars.

Bright green car? There goes Danica.

The mid-2000s brought about an economic downturn and the decline and disappearance of season-long sponsorships.

Then came one of the worst things to ever happen to NASCAR: wraps.

Instead of the time-consuming effort of painting a car, now teams could just design a scheme in a computer program and then print it off.

This has led to some … very busy-looking cars.

Schemes that make you want to tell the sponsors and teams “you were so preoccupied with whether or not you could, you didn’t stop to think if you should.”

There are exceptions to this.

Notably, the on-off “Gen X” and “Millennial” schemes Kevin Harvick ran.

They were paint schemes no one asked for, but they were fun.

Kevin Harvick – Busch Beer Gen X (Ford)



2019 Gander RV 400 (Pocono Raceway) #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/gI08kOgelW — NASCAR Paint Schemes (@NascarPaint) July 28, 2019

If we’re coming down to a rule of thumb, an ideal paint scheme shouldn’t have more than two colors, unless your sponsor is rainbow-based like DuPont/Axalta and Skittles.

Also, this Alex Bowman scheme from 2022 at Nashville Superspeedway.

It’s colorful, but in a way that pops.

Also, Dale Earnhardt Jr. designed it.

Newest diecast collection addition:



Alex Bowman’s 2022 Nashville @allyracing car, designed by @dalejr.



A paint scheme that shouldn’t have worked, but it totally worked.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/oua7XouOtF — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) May 16, 2022

And last, but lost least, I have to address “Patriotic” paint schemes.

How I hate 99% of them.

Either they’re all in your face about it or they’re the same scheme used year after year (stares at Brad Keselowski’s Miller Lite scheme).

Photo by Daniel McFadin

Dale Earnhardt Sr.‘s scheme for the 1996 Winston is iconic because it was new (and the Olympics were held that year in Atlanta).

Then 9/11 happened, and patriotism became a competition.

That’s why Bowman’s 2019 Coca-Cola 600 scheme really impressed me.

It didn’t want to brag.

It was classy.

You just had to be paying attention.

Photo by Daniel McFadin

There’s no reason to go over the top with a paint scheme.

In 2024, teams and sponsors should take notes from the likes of Busch Beer, Trackhouse Racing, 23XI Racing, Ally Financial and even Brakes Plus.

And in the case of this weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway: Kaulig Racing and Mountain Dew and Cheetos.

Without screaming it, this scheme screams Mountain Dew.

Though, I would have used it for the Bristol Night Race.

This is Daniel McFadin’s 11th season covering NASCAR, with six years spent at NBC Sports. This is his fourth year writing columns for Frontstretch. His columns won third place in the National Motorsports Press Association awards for 2021.