David Malukas Will Miss IndyCar Season Opener

Following a mountain biking incident last week, David Malukas is set to miss the IndyCar season opener, Arrow McLaren announced Feb. 14.

Malukas successfully underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist on Feb. 13.

According to a release, Malukas’ recovery is estimated to be six weeks following his stitches removal on Feb. 22, meaning he will miss the beginning of the season.

“I’m gutted this happened, especially so close to the season,” Malukas said in a team release. “I feel horrible for the team who have worked so hard to prepare for our first season together. I will be working hard to get back on track as soon as I can. I can’t wait to go racing with the team in papaya.”

“It’s just heartbreaking for David, of course, and our entire team,” Team Principal Gavin Ward added. “We’ve seen how much work he and this entire group has put into preparing for his first season in papaya. But it’s often how we recover from setbacks and adversity that defines us and our character. We will do everything we can to support David in his recovery and when he’s back on track the success will be all the sweeter.”

The team said it is evaluating reserve driver options for the No. 6, with no replacement announced yet.

Malukas competed with Dale Coyne w/ HMD Motorsports in 2023, earning one podium finish.