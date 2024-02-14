IndyCar Moving 2024 Finale to Nashville Superspeedway

INDYCAR has moved the Music City Grand Prix from the streets of Nashville to Nashville Superspeedway for the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series finale, it announced Feb. 14.

The change is due to construction on the Tennessee Titans stadium, which will affect the street course’s path.

This will be the first oval finale for the series since Auto Club Speedway in 2014.

“With the significant challenges of the proposed new layout and unknowns with the new stadium construction, which has been the center of operations for the first three years of the Grand Prix, the decision has been made to move the 2024 race to the Nashville Superspeedway,” Scott Borchetta of Music City GP Operations said in a release.

IndyCar last raced at Nashville Superspeedway from 2001-2008.

“This is fantastic news for race fans, Nashville, the NTT IndyCar Series and Nashville Superspeedway,” Speedway Motorsports President Marcus Smith added. “This partnership is a natural fit amongst our companies, and I am grateful for the faith that Roger (Penske), Scott (Borchetta) and INDYCAR have placed in us to host their season finale.”

The IndyCar season finale is set to take place on Sept. 15.