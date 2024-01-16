Jeffrey Earnhardt Joins Hunt for Part-Time Schedule

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the team announced Jan. 16.

Earnhardt, sponsored by ForeverLawn, will contest a part-time schedule for the team in the No. 26 starting at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The rest of his schedule was not revealed.

Earnhardt is the second driver to be announced to SHR for 2024, following Corey Heim, who will also compete in the No. 26 part time.

“Jeffrey is a great guy that everyone enjoys being around and working with,” Sam Hunt said in a team release. “We’ve had some great conversations over the past couple months and know he is committed to the program, as well as to the TRD family. His experience and full perspective view on the sport is always refreshing, and feel we had great speed together in 2022. I’m excited to build on that momentum and pick up where we left off and look forward to welcoming the ForeverLawn family back to the Sam Hunt Racing camp.”

“I’m really excited to be returning to Sam Hunt Racing and the TRD family,” Earnhardt added. “We had strong races in 2022 and I feel like we have some unfinished business. Sam’s program continues to impress, and Toyota makes me feel so welcome. I know this is the right move and can’t wait to get back in the ForeverLawn GR Supra with Sam and team.”

Earnhardt made 24 Xfinity starts in 2023, all for Alpha Prime Racing. His best finish was an 11th-place run at Daytona International Speedway.

Earnhardt last drove for SHR in 2022, snagging a seventh-place finish with the team at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2023, SHR fielded two full-time entries, the Nos. 24 and 26. It has not yet announced if the No. 24 will return.