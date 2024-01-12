Andy’s Joins Cole Custer for 3 Races

Cole Custer will have Andy’s Frozen Custard sponsorship in three NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Jan. 12.
The No. 00 will sport Andy’s colors at Texas Motor Speedway, the Chicago street course and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Custer is the defending Xfinity champion. He earned three wins, 14 top fives and 21 top 10s en route to the title, his first in NASCAR.
“I’m genuinely excited about my new partnership with Andy’s Frozen Custard,” Custer said in a team release. “Competing in NASCAR is a privilege and success doesn’t come easily. You have to work hard for it, and when you taste success, you’re ready to celebrate. I’ve got a great partner in Andy’s Frozen Custard who makes the sweet taste of victory even sweeter.”
Andy’s moves to SHR after sponsoring Anthony Alfredo in two races in 2023 in the Xfinity Series while he drove for BJ McLeod Motorsports.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
