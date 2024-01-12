Andy’s Joins Cole Custer for 3 Races

Cole Custer will have Andy’s Frozen Custard sponsorship in three NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Jan. 12.

The No. 00 will sport Andy’s colors at Texas Motor Speedway, the Chicago street course and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Custer is the defending Xfinity champion. He earned three wins, 14 top fives and 21 top 10s en route to the title, his first in NASCAR.

“I’m genuinely excited about my new partnership with Andy’s Frozen Custard,” Custer said in a team release. “Competing in NASCAR is a privilege and success doesn’t come easily. You have to work hard for it, and when you taste success, you’re ready to celebrate. I’ve got a great partner in Andy’s Frozen Custard who makes the sweet taste of victory even sweeter.”

Andy’s moves to SHR after sponsoring Anthony Alfredo in two races in 2023 in the Xfinity Series while he drove for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

A sweet new partnership for 2024!@EatAndys will join @ColeCuster and No. 00 Ford Mustang at Texas, Chicago Street Course, and Charlotte ROVAL. pic.twitter.com/VrRQvy7PbZ — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) January 12, 2024