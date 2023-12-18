Gio Ruggiero Running ARCA East for Venturini

Gio Ruggiero will run the full ARCA Menards Series East season for Venturini Motorsports in 2024, Venturini announced Dec. 18.

His schedule is part of a 16-race lineup in all for the team in 2024 in the ARCA Menards Series, running in the national series and in the ARCA Menards Series West as well.

Ruggiero’s car number was not announced. His crew chief is Shannon Rursch.

“I’m really looking forward to next year with Shannon as my crew chief,” Ruggiero told ARCA’s website. “[Venturini Motorsports] is a great organization with a great group of people. They’ve won a ton of races in the ARCA Menards Series, so I’m definitely excited to be with them.”

Ruggiero’s first race of the season will be at Phoenix Raceway in the combination race between the main series and West.

Ruggiero debuted in East for Venturini in 2023, finishing fourth at Nashville Fairground Speedway.

He’s the third driver to be announced to the Venturini stable in some capacity for 2024. Kris Wright will run the full main schedule in the No. 15, while Jake Finch will pilot the No. 20 at Daytona International Speedway.

The East roster currently consists of Ruggiero, Joe Gibbs Racing’s William Sawalich and Rise Motorsports’ Rita Goulet.