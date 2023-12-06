2024 ARCA East, West Schedules Announced

The ARCA Menards Series East and West will return to multiple circuits across the U.S. in 2024, with each series’ multi-race slates announced Dec. 6.

The East division will contest eight events throughout 2024, while West will hold 12 races.

Of those, one West race — the season opener at Phoenix Raceway on March 8 — is a combination event with the national ARCA Menards Series. Meanwhile, five of the eight East appearances are combination races.

The East Series begins its season on March 23 at Five Flags Speedway and concludes on Sept. 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway. West ends 2024 at Phoenix on Nov. 8.

The 2024 East schedule is largely the same as in 2023, with the key difference that the Dover Motor Speedway date on April 26 is a combination race with the national circuit rather than an East-only affair.

West, meanwhile, drops Evergreen Speedway from its schedule and adds Tri-City Raceway in West Richland, Wash. The series will also sport two races at the newly renamed Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, with its second date coming at the expense of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway bullring, also off the schedule.

Tri-City is back on the schedule for the first time since 2003.

2024 ARCA East Schedule

March 23 – Five Flags Speedway

April 26 – Dover Motor Speedway

May 11 – Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

May 18 – Flat Rock Speedway

June 14 – Iowa Speedway

July 19 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Aug. 25 – The Milwaukee Mile

Sept. 19 – Bristol Motor Speedway

2024 ARCA West Schedule

March 8 – Phoenix Raceway

March 30 – Irwindale Speedway

April 20 – Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway

May 31 – Portland International Raceway

June 7 – Sonoma Raceway

July 4 – Irwindale

July 27 – Shasta Speedway

Aug. 10 – Tri-City Raceway

Sept. 21 – Madera Speedway

Oct. 5 – All American Speedway

Oct. 26 – Kern

Nov. 8 – Phoenix