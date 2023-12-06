2024 ARCA East, West Schedules Announced

The ARCA Menards Series East and West will return to multiple circuits across the U.S. in 2024, with each series’ multi-race slates announced Dec. 6.
The East division will contest eight events throughout 2024, while West will hold 12 races.
Of those, one West race — the season opener at Phoenix Raceway on March 8 — is a combination event with the national ARCA Menards Series. Meanwhile, five of the eight East appearances are combination races.
The East Series begins its season on March 23 at Five Flags Speedway and concludes on Sept. 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway. West ends 2024 at Phoenix on Nov. 8.
The 2024 East schedule is largely the same as in 2023, with the key difference that the Dover Motor Speedway date on April 26 is a combination race with the national circuit rather than an East-only affair.
West, meanwhile, drops Evergreen Speedway from its schedule and adds Tri-City Raceway in West Richland, Wash. The series will also sport two races at the newly renamed Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, with its second date coming at the expense of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway bullring, also off the schedule.
Tri-City is back on the schedule for the first time since 2003.
2024 ARCA East Schedule
March 23 – Five Flags Speedway
April 26 – Dover Motor Speedway
May 11 – Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
May 18 – Flat Rock Speedway
June 14 – Iowa Speedway
July 19 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
Aug. 25 – The Milwaukee Mile
Sept. 19 – Bristol Motor Speedway
2024 ARCA West Schedule
March 8 – Phoenix Raceway
March 30 – Irwindale Speedway
April 20 – Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway
May 31 – Portland International Raceway
June 7 – Sonoma Raceway
July 4 – Irwindale
July 27 – Shasta Speedway
Aug. 10 – Tri-City Raceway
Sept. 21 – Madera Speedway
Oct. 5 – All American Speedway
Oct. 26 – Kern
Nov. 8 – Phoenix
