On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Bryan Nolen, Tom Bowles, Jared Haas and, in his final episode, Dalton Hopkins all give their takes on why the ratings for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s race were so low.

Also, the group analyzes the Hendrick Motorsports hierarchy after Kyle Larson‘s latest entry into the Championship 4 while teammate Chase Elliott is in danger of falling out of the owner’s points standings. They also bring up if Martin Truex Jr.‘s crew chief James Small is in the hot seat after another disappointing race and NASCAR’s mistaken Ryan Blaney penalty being rescinded.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video, the four react to Kevin Harvick‘s Budweiser throwback scheme at Homestead-Miami Speedway and give their choice of which was the best driver-sponsor relationship in NASCAR history.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Trey Lyle Dalton Hopkins Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army. Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT Jared Haas Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games. Tom Bowles The author of Did You Notice? (Wednesdays) Tom spends his time overseeing Frontstretch’s 40+ staff members as its majority owner and Editor-in-Chief. Based outside Philadelphia, Bowles is a two-time Emmy winner in NASCAR television and has worked in racing production with FOX, TNT, and ESPN while appearing on-air for SIRIUS XM Radio and FOX Sports 1's former show, the Crowd Goes Wild. He most recently consulted with SRX Racing, helping manage cutting-edge technology and graphics that appeared on their CBS broadcasts during 2021 and 2022. You can find Tom’s writing here, at CBSSports.com and Athlonsports.com, where he’s been an editorial consultant for the annual racing magazine for 15 years. Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen Bryan Nolen https://frontstretch.com/author/nolen/ Happy Hour: What's Lower? TV Ratings or Chase Elliott's Owner's Title Chances?