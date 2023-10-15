Stock Car Scoop: Did the Best Car Win at Las Vegas?

Kyle Larson held off a hard-charging Christopher Bell to fully sweep the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday (Oct. 15).

Bryan Nolen and Michael Massie break down the race in Sin City, from Ryan Blaney‘s disqualification to whether or not the best car won out at the end.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.