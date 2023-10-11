On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by SPEED SPORT writer Grace Woelbing to react to Denny Hamlin‘s fiery comments toward Jeff Gordon after statements made by the latter last week.
Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.
Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.
Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.
The most baffling thing to me is when did anyone start caring what Denny said? He’s been whining his whole career, it’s just that now he has a pulpit to whine from, social media. On a similar note, it’s the same reason both political parties are being driven by the extremists at the far end of their respective constituents.