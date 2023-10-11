On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by SPEED SPORT writer Grace Woelbing to react to Denny Hamlin‘s fiery comments toward Jeff Gordon after statements made by the latter last week.

Also, the group discusses AJ Allmendinger‘s future with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, reacts to future Cup drivers Josh Berry and Daniel Hemric‘s early NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff elimination and Martin Truex Jr.‘s playoff slump.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video, the four discuss their all-time favorite NASCAR emotional wins after seeing a teary-eyed Allmendinger celebrating his latest Cup Series victory.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.