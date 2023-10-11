Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour wide, Jared Haas Graphic

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: Denny Hamlin’s Beef With Jeff Gordon

Dalton Hopkins, Bryan Nolen and Michael Massie

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by SPEED SPORT writer Grace Woelbing to react to Denny Hamlin‘s fiery comments toward Jeff Gordon after statements made by the latter last week.

Also, the group discusses AJ Allmendinger‘s future with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, reacts to future Cup drivers Josh Berry and Daniel Hemric‘s early NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff elimination and Martin Truex Jr.‘s playoff slump.

See also
Stock Car Scoop: Should AJ Allmendinger Choose Cup or Xfinity for 2024?

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video, the four discuss their all-time favorite NASCAR emotional wins after seeing a teary-eyed Allmendinger celebrating his latest Cup Series victory.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

About the author

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

bryannolentjrg
Website

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bill B

The most baffling thing to me is when did anyone start caring what Denny said? He’s been whining his whole career, it’s just that now he has a pulpit to whine from, social media. On a similar note, it’s the same reason both political parties are being driven by the extremists at the far end of their respective constituents.

1
0
Reply
Share via
1
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x