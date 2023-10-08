AJ Allmendinger secured his first NASCAR Cup Series triumph in two years at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Sunday (Oct. 8), winning the Bank of America ROVAL 400 and holding off multiple challengers as the laps wound down.

Adam Cheek and Chase Folsom break down the action that unfolded on the left and right turns in Charlotte on Sunday. They discuss whether Allmendinger should elect to stay in Cup or return to the Xfinity Series for 2024, who they think will be eliminated from the Round of 8 and more.

