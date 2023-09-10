IndyCar Announces Inaugural All-Star Race Coming in 2024

The NTT IndyCar Series made a major announcement on Sunday (September 10) of the addition of an exhibition “All-Star” race to its 2024 schedule.

The event has been dubbed “The Million Dollar Challenge,” and will be held at The Thermal Club outside of Palm Springs in California on March 24, 2024 on NBC. Practice and qualifying will take place on March 22 and 23.

Similar to most exhibition races, there will be no points on the line. Instead, $1 million will be up for grabs. The format will consist of two heat races on the 17-turn, 3-mile circuit in which the top six finishers will advance into the main event.

“The teams, drivers and the entire paddock are true professionals, and we look forward to developing our relationship with them in the future,” owner of the facility John Rogers said. “This marquee racing challenge in March promises to be special for everyone including spectators, Thermal members and race fans tuning in at home.”

The announcement marks only the second race to be confirmed for the 2024 IndyCar schedule after the sanctioning body announced the Nashville street course will host the series’ finale next year.

