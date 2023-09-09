Felix Rosenqvist Bids Adieu to McLaren With IndyCar Pole at Laguna Seca

Felix Rosenqvist gave his Arrow McLaren team a farewell present on Saturday (Sept. 9) by qualifying on pole for the final NTT IndyCar Series race of the year

The session seemed to all be in Christian Lundgaard’s hands; the RLL driver was on a provisional pole entering the final section of Laguna Seca. But the Danish driver fell prey to the infamous corkscrew corner, ruining his fast lap and instead only qualifying third.

“It’s so hard to put together,” Rosenqvist told NBC following the session. “All weekend people have been going on. Our strategy has been to save our moments for qualifying, especially in the Fast Six. It’s so physical out there.

Scott McLaughlin qualified second as the final driver on track.

Firestone Fast Six

There were no incidents in the final session.

Josef Newgarden ended up qualifying fourth, while Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Scott Dixon and 2023 Series Champion Alex Palou will start in fifth and sixth respectively.

Round 2

Pato O’Ward stalled out in the exit of turn four after spinning out off-track. The incident occurred on his final hot lap, ending the session early as time had expired.

The drivers who came up just short of the fast six:

7. Juri Vips

8. Rinus Veekay

9. Will Power

10. Romain Grosjean

11. Santino Ferrucci

12. O’Ward

.@12WillPower frustrated after round 2 of qualifying.



Power does not advance to the Firestone Fast Six.



📺: Peacock #INDYCAR // #FirestoneGP pic.twitter.com/iEFU4ABKS4 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) September 9, 2023

Round 1 Group 1

With 87 seconds remaining in the session, the red flag came out after Ryan Hunter-Reay spun out on the frontstretch. The session was stopped timewise so that teams could still get one more flying lap.

Red flag comes out in qualifying as @RyanHunterReay spins in turn 11.



📺: Peacock #INDYCAR // #FirestoneGP pic.twitter.com/5amcguN8kM — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) September 9, 2023

Eliminated from Round 1 Group 1 were:

13. Agustin Canapino

15. Colton Herta

17. Alexander Rossi

19. Marcus Ericsson

21. Tom Blomqvist

23. Benjamin Pedersen

25. Hunter-Reay

Round 1 Group 2

With seven minutes and 27 seconds to go in the session, Helio Castroneves spun out in turn three and got beached in the sand trap. The Brazilian was unable to continue in the session.

Eliminated from Round 1 Group 2 were:

14. Graham Rahal

16. Marcus Armstrong

18. Kyle Kirkwood

20. Callum Ilott

22. David Malukas

24. Sting Ray Robb

26. Devlin DeFrancesco

27. Castroneves

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca will go live at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 10, with coverage on NBC and Peacock.

