On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Tom Bowles, Dalton Hopkins and Bryan Nolen give their predictions on how far Bubba Wallace can go in his first career NASCAR Cup Series playoff appearance.

Also, the gang reminisces about the legacy of Kurt Busch, reacts to Ryan Preece‘s crash and Chase Elliott‘s first career non-playoff appearance.

Finally, in this week’s YouTube portion, the crew reveals their 2023 Cup Series playoff brackets and championship predictions.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Dalton Hopkins Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army. Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT Tom Bowles The author of Did You Notice? (Wednesdays) Tom spends his time overseeing Frontstretch’s 40+ staff members as its majority owner and Editor-in-Chief. Based outside Philadelphia, Bowles is a two-time Emmy winner in NASCAR television and has worked in racing production with FOX, TNT, and ESPN while appearing on-air for SIRIUS XM Radio and FOX Sports 1's former show, the Crowd Goes Wild. He most recently consulted with SRX Racing, helping manage cutting-edge technology and graphics that appeared on their CBS broadcasts during 2021 and 2022. You can find Tom’s writing here, at CBSSports.com and Athlonsports.com, where he’s been an editorial consultant for the annual racing magazine for 15 years. Trey Lyle Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen Bryan Nolen https://frontstretch.com/author/nolen/ Happy Hour: Just How Far in the Playoffs Does Bubba Wallace Go?

