Amid the playoff implications, barrel-rolling vehicles and high-tension racing, Chris Buescher emerged the winner of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday (Aug. 26).

Adam Cheek and Vito Pugliese break down Buescher’s status as a playoff threat, Ryan Preece‘s violent, video-game-esque flip on the backstretch, Chase Elliott missing the playoffs and Bubba Wallace securing the final postseason slot.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article