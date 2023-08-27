Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Amid the playoff implications, barrel-rolling vehicles and high-tension racing, Chris Buescher emerged the winner of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday (Aug. 26).
Adam Cheek and Vito Pugliese break down Buescher’s status as a playoff threat, Ryan Preece‘s violent, video-game-esque flip on the backstretch, Chase Elliott missing the playoffs and Bubba Wallace securing the final postseason slot.
