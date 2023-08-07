Podcast: Play in new window | Download
After a rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway concluded with a duel to the checkered flag between Chris Buescher and Martin Truex Jr., the driver of the No. 17 claimed his second straight win and fourth of his career as RFK Racing continues to put together solid results.
Adam Cheek and Wyatt Watson break down Buescher’s victory, whether they think Chase Elliott will make the playoffs after another disastrous week and more.
