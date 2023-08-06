Winning Is Chase Elliott’s ‘Only Option’ After Crash at Michigan

Entering today’s Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Chase Elliott still had a chance at pointing his way into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

However, that chance has now evaporated like the rain off of hot summer pavement.

Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro crashed hard after losing a right rear tire in turn 1, delivering a hard hit to both the driver and his playoff chances.

The No. 9 loses control in the corner! pic.twitter.com/Ptfhx9n5a5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 6, 2023

A visibly dejected Elliott caught up with the media after being checked and released from the infield care center.

When asked how he felt his prospects of winning within the next three races, Elliott solemnly said, “It’s the only option.”

The 2020 Cup Series champion finds himself behind the cut line due to missing 6 races this season with injury and one due to suspension.

He will finish 36th, and at the time of this writing, he’s 99 points out of the final playoff position which all but confirms his need to win in order to qualify for the post season.

