Stock Car Scoop: Was Denny Hamlin’s Move Fair or Foul Towards Kyle Larson?

Sunday’s (July 23) NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway featured a helmet toss, hurt feelings and Denny Hamlin winning the 50th race of his career.
Fill-in host Bryan Nolen is joined by Tom Bowles to break down Hamlin’s controversial win, whether his move was fair or foul on Kyle Larson and more.
About the author
Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
