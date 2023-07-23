Stock Car Scoop: Was Denny Hamlin’s Move Fair or Foul Towards Kyle Larson?

Sunday’s (July 23) NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway featured a helmet toss, hurt feelings and Denny Hamlin winning the 50th race of his career.

Fill-in host Bryan Nolen is joined by Tom Bowles to break down Hamlin’s controversial win, whether his move was fair or foul on Kyle Larson and more.

