Denny Hamlin Earns Seventh Pocono Raceway Win

With nearly the exact same move he used against Ross Chastain last season, Denny Hamlin got by Kyle Larson late to win Sunday’s (July 23) NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Among the loud voices of dissatisfaction from the crowd, Hamlin didn’t responsibility for either incident.

“Both guys wrecked themselves,” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “There was a lane. He missed the corner first, and evidently, he didn’t have his right-side tires clean. And when he gassed up, he kept going again. You have an option in those positions: to either hold it wide open or lift and race it out. Those are choices they made.

“I thought we had the best car, honestly. The strategy worked out well, and Chris kept getting me more towards the front…just really happy we’re finally winning these races we should win.”

The caution came out for an unrelated incident on the lap Hamlin ran Larson up the track, and Larson showed his displeasure on the way back to the start/finish line by slamming into Hamlin’s door.

Larson wouldn’t be able to hold his spot on the next restart due to damage and finished 21st.

He was none to pleased when talking to NBC Sports.

“I’ve been cost a lot of good finishes by him throughout my career, and I know he says I race a certain way, [but] I don’t think I’ve ever had to apologize to him about anything,” Larson said. “Not that I’m sure he’s going to say sorry after this. It is what it is.”

Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.

Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Harrison Burton, Erik Jones and Chase Elliott rounded out the top 10.

Joey Logano won stage one but was involved in an incident that collected Daniel Suarez at the start of stage two; both drivers finished at the bottom of the scoring pylon.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond Raceway on Sunday (July 30). Coverage begins on USA Network, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and MRN at 3:00 p.m. ET.

