Martin Truex Jr. during the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 7/17/2023 (Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Is Martin Truex Jr. the New Championship Favorite?

Adam Cheek

Martin Truex Jr.‘s dominant performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Monday (July 17) carried him to victory in the Crayon 301, winning the rain-delayed race as he led 254 of the 301 laps for his first career victory at the track.

Adam Cheek and Vito Pugliese break down whether Truex has equaled or surpassed his competitors as a championship favorite, if Chase Elliott can somehow make the playoffs and more.

