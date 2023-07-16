After AlphaTauri rookie Nyck de Vries’ release from the team in favor of Formula 1 veteran Daniel Ricciardo, many questions have yet to be answered and just as many are yet to be discovered.

The nature of Red Bull’s junior driver program, and the frequency with which AlphaTauri and Red Bull Racing have swapped drivers, has long been a topic of discussion in the world of F1. Naturally, The Pit Straight host Jack Swansey and nearly omnipresent Alex Gintz have both a moral and civil duty to get to the bottom of de Vries’ shocking ousting from AlphaTauri and Ricciardo’s potentially fairy tale-like return to the F1 grid.

The two F1 enthusiasts dive into Ricciardo’s previous tenure in the Red Bull camp, what we may be able to expect from his return to the grid, and the ever-lingering question of what, exactly, is the relationship between Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri?

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s F1 podcast, available weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.

