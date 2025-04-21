Kurt Busch, Randy LaJoie & Jake Elder Added to NASCAR Hall of Fame Ballot

Kurt Busch and Randy LaJoie are part of the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s ballot for the first time as nominees, NASCAR announced April 21.
Busch and LaJoie are part of the 10-person Modern Era ballot.
Jake Elder, meanwhile, is the lone addition to the five-person Pioneer ballot. Though he wasn’t an option the previous year, Elder is a returning member, having been eligible in 2021.
Busch is a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, winning the title in 2004. He scored 34 wins in the series over a career that concluded in 2022.
LaJoie won the NASCAR Xfinity Series title twice in 1996 and 1997 and was a 15-time winner in the series. His most recent race was in 2006; his son Corey LaJoie is currently a part-time Cup competitor.
Elder won three Cup championships and 44 races as a crew chief and crew member, working with drivers like Richard Petty, David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt, Darrell Waltrip and more. He died in 2010.
Additionally, former Charlotte Motor Speedway president and GM Humpy Wheeler has joined the list of Landmark Award nominees, alongside Alvin Hawkins, Lesa France Kennedy, Dr. Joseph Mattioli and Les Richter.
2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Ballot
Modern Era
Greg Biffle
Neil Bonnett
Tim Brewer
Kurt Busch
Jeff Burton
Randy Dorton
Harry Gant
Harry Hyde
Randy LaJoie
Jack Sprague
Pioneer
Jake Elder
Ray Hendrick
Banjo Matthews
Larry Phillips
Bob Welborn
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.