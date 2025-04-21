Kurt Busch, Randy LaJoie & Jake Elder Added to NASCAR Hall of Fame Ballot

Kurt Busch and Randy LaJoie are part of the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s ballot for the first time as nominees, NASCAR announced April 21.

Busch and LaJoie are part of the 10-person Modern Era ballot.

Jake Elder, meanwhile, is the lone addition to the five-person Pioneer ballot. Though he wasn’t an option the previous year, Elder is a returning member, having been eligible in 2021.

Busch is a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, winning the title in 2004. He scored 34 wins in the series over a career that concluded in 2022.

LaJoie won the NASCAR Xfinity Series title twice in 1996 and 1997 and was a 15-time winner in the series. His most recent race was in 2006; his son Corey LaJoie is currently a part-time Cup competitor.

Elder won three Cup championships and 44 races as a crew chief and crew member, working with drivers like Richard Petty, David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt, Darrell Waltrip and more. He died in 2010.

Additionally, former Charlotte Motor Speedway president and GM Humpy Wheeler has joined the list of Landmark Award nominees, alongside Alvin Hawkins, Lesa France Kennedy, Dr. Joseph Mattioli and Les Richter.

2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Ballot

Modern Era

Greg Biffle

Neil Bonnett

Tim Brewer

Kurt Busch

Jeff Burton

Randy Dorton

Harry Gant

Harry Hyde

Randy LaJoie

Jack Sprague

Pioneer

Jake Elder

Ray Hendrick

Banjo Matthews

Larry Phillips

Bob Welborn