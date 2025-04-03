After an exciting weekend of racing at Martinsville, here’s what on tap for this episode of Bringing the Heat With Bryan Nolen.

The program begins with an exclusive interview between Fronstretch’s Dalton Hopkins and veteran driver Daniel Hemric.



Hemric, who recorded his first win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, talks about his return to the series full time. He also reflects on his NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series stint with Kaulig Racing and the decision to return to trucks.

Chase Folsom then joins guest host Trey Lyle to discuss the happenings on the garage over the past week, including Kyle Larson‘s paint scheme reveal for his second attempt at the Indianapolis 500/Coca-Cola 600 double as well as Legacy Motor Club’s lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing.



The soundbite of the week is courtesy of Sammy Smith. The driver of the No. 8 for JR Motorsports had an eventful weekend at Martinsville. Smith talks about his last-lap run-in with Taylor Gray that caused the two to finish in the back of the Xfinity pack.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

