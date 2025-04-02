On this week’s episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, and Caleb Barnes, and Mike Neff react to Tuesday’s (April 1) news of Legacy Motor Club filing a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing over a charter disagreement.

After that, the crew discusses driver etiquette stemming from Saturday’s messy NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Where did things go wrong, and what can drivers and NASCAR do to try and prevent those types of races from happening?

One of the culprits, Sammy Smith, earned a 50-point penalty and a $25,000 fine for his last-lap, last-turn dumping of Taylor Gray. The team debates whether or not Smith deserved that penalty, adding suggestions of what NASCAR should — or should not — allow both on track and after the race.

Stick around for a special story on the infield care center action that earned Gray and Jeb Burton their midweek penalties as well.

With Denny Hamlin tying Rusty Wallace at 55 wins, the group finishes with a discussion on where Hamlin’s final win total will end, and how the two careers should be compared.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Trey Lyle A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va. Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

Caleb Barnes Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!

Mike Neff What is it that Mike Neff doesn’t do? The writer, radio contributor and racetrack announcer coordinates the site’s local short track coverage, hitting up Saturday Night Specials across the country while tracking the sport’s future racing stars. The writer for our signature Cup post-race column, Thinkin’ Out Loud (Mondays) also sits down with Cup crew chiefs to talk shop every Friday with Tech Talk. Mike announces several shows each year for the Good Guys Rod and Custom Association. He also pops up everywhere from PRN Pit Reporters and the Press Box with Alan Smothers to SIRIUS XM Radio. He has announced at tracks all over the Southeast, starting at Millbridge Speedway. He's also announced at East Lincoln Speedway, Concord Speedway, Tri-County Speedway, Caraway Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway.