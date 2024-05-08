Dean Thompson, Venturini No. 55 Penalized After Kansas

After the post-race inspection at the ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 race at Kansas Speedway on May 4, the No. 55 team o Venturini Motorsports has been penalized, ARCA announced May 8.

The violation came from issues pertaining to the rear spoiler and deck lid, according to the release.

As a result, crew chief Kevin Reed Jr. was hit with a $1,500 fine and has been placed on probation for the remainder of the season.

Additionally, both driver Dean Thompson and team owner Billy Venturini have each been docked six points for their respective championships.

Thompson, who was making his first ARCA start of the season at Kansas, finished third. The car won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway with Gus Dean.