Entry List: 2024 Music City 150

The ARCA Menards Series East is headed to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway this weekend for the Music City 150.

Eighteen drivers make up the entry list for this week’s race, and all will make the event, barring any last second additions or subtractions.

Jayson Alexander makes his series debut in Fast Track Racing’s No. 10, while Presley Sorah returns to the team and series in its No. 12.

After skipping the Dover Motor Speedway East race, Brad Smith returns to the series in his No. 48.

Isabella Robusto makes her East debut in the No. 55 for Venturini Motorsports.

Hunter Wright returns in MAN Motorsports’ No. 95, while the team fields a second car, the No. 96, for the first time with Andrew Patterson.

Wayne Peterson Racing’s No. 0 is back on track with Nate Moeller driving.

Tyler Scofield is back for his second race of the season in his family-owned No. 07.

The Music City 150 will be aired on Floracing.com at 9:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 11.