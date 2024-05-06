Andrew Patterson Running 8 ARCA Races for MAN

Andrew Patterson has signed with MAN Motorsports for eight races on the ARCA Menards Series stage for 2024, the team announced May 6.

Patterson will run the No. 95 in all eight events.

His first race is the ARCA Menards Series East race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway this weekend.

“This is a great opportunity for our team to build consistency with the same driver behind the wheel for eight races,” team owner Mark Noble said in a release. “We have had five different drivers over our first nine starts as a team, and I feel that having the same driver can help us build on what the cars and the driver needs to compete.”

This is Patterson’s first foray into ARCA competition as a driver. He interned for Jordan Anderson Racing starting in January 2020, helping build Xfinity cars in the shop.

He has most recently raced a late model stock car for Sellers-Burton Racing and tested for KLAS Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway this year.

Nashville will be MAN’s second race of 2024. The team finished fifth at Five Flags Speedway with Hunter Wright.

The rest of Patterson’s schedule with the team was not revealed.