Jayson Alexander Running ARCA Schedule for Fast Track

Jayson Alexander will make his ARCA Menards Series East debut for Fast Track Racing at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, the team announced on May 6.

Alexander will drive the No. 10, Frontstretch has confirmed, with Constant Contact as his primary sponsor.

This weekend’s race is the first of a multi-race partnership with the Andy Hillenburg-owned operation.

“I am so incredibly excited to make my ARCA debut this weekend,” Alexander told ARCARacing.com. “When I started racing at 18 I never thought this would be possible, but with the help of Constant Contact and the several teams and supporters I’ve had along the way, this dream is now a reality.”

The 21-year-old has previously interned for Reaume Brothers Racing in 2021. He has also driven in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series.

Alexander also owns his own driver agency, the Premier Performance Group. Through this agency, Alexander has represented and sold sponsorship for multiple NASCAR drivers, including Ryan Vargas, Dawson Cram and Brad Perez, among others.

The rest of Alexander’s schedule with Fast Track was not announced.