Noah Gragson Running Xfinity, ARCA for Rette-Jones

Noah Gragson will drive multiple races for Rette-Jones Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series, RJR announced April 30.

The move is part of an expansion for the team into the Xfinity Series, with an alliance on tap with Stewart-Haas Racing.

So far, Gragson will drive the Xfinity No. 30 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

He’ll also race the No. 30 at the ARCA Menards Series West event at Sonoma Raceway and in the ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen International.

“This is an important step for the overall long-term plans for Rette Jones Racing,” RJR co-owner Terry Jones said in a team release. “Noah has been instrumental in helping our late model program excel, but his presence thrives outside of the cockpit as he is instrumental in the growth and development of the other young drivers who funnel through our other motorsports programs.”

“Expanding Rette Jones Racing to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is no small task, but we believe that with our technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and the support of Ford and Ford Performance, we will execute our debut with flying colors and not only put a competitive product on the track for Noah but also contend for strong results in our upcoming races this summer,” co-owner Mark Rette added.

Gragson currently competes full time in the NASCAR Cup Series for SHR, driving its No. 10.

He has one top five and four top 10s so far this season.

“Having had strong runs in their super late model at the grassroots level, I’m excited to partner with Rette Jones Racing as we take on the next challenge in the Xfinity Series,” Gragson said. “Terry, Lisa, Kasey, Mackie Jones and Mark Rette have played an instrumental role in my racing career and have become like family. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series again and hope to pick up where we left off.”

Gragson last competed in the Xfinity Series in 2022, finishing second in points for JR Motorsports. He has 13 wins, 62 top fives and 96 top 10s in 135 starts since 2018.

In ARCA, Gragson has two top fives and five top 10s in 10 starts between 2015 and 2018.

RJR has competed in two ARCA races so far in 2024 with Justin Bonsignore and Frankie Muniz driving. Though the team has never entered a car on the Xfinity level, it used to operate a part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry.