Entry List: 2024 Tide 150

The ARCA Menards Series is headed to the Kansas Speedway this weekend for the running of the Tide 150.

The fifth race of the season will feature 25 drivers, all of whom will qualify for the event, barring any changes to the entry list.

Returning to the series is Connor Mosack, who won his first ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas last year driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. This year, he is driving the No. 28 entry prepared by Pinnacle Racing Group, which won at Dover Motor Speedway last weekend with Connor Zilisch behind the wheel.

At the helm for JGR this week is Tanner Gray, a familiar name in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He’ll drive the No. 18, which he’s splitting in 2024 with William Sawalich.

Also returning to ARCA action are Venturini Motorsports drivers Jake Finch and Dean Thompson in the Nos. 20 and 55, respectively. Finch collected his first career victory in his last outing at Talladega Superspeedway. Thompson finished second and eighth at Kansas in 2023. It’s his first ARCA start of the year.

Fast Track Racing’s lineup includes Ryan Huff, Cody Dennison and Ryan Roulette in the Nos. 10, 11 and 12, respectively. It’s Huff’s first appearance of the year in a FTR car, while the others are returning drivers.

Brayton Laster is back in the series making his first appearance of the year with Rise Motorsports in its No. 31, while Kimmel Racing enters two cars, one for owner Will Kimmel and the other for Scott Melton in the Nos. 68 and 69, respectively. It’s Kimmel’s first start of the year.

Mandy Chick‘s family-owned team returns with the No. 74, while Kevin Hinckle appears for the first time this year, driving Wayne Peterson Racing’s No. 06.

Brad Smith returns this week after withdrawing from Dover due to transport issues, as always piloting his No. 48.

The 2024 Tide 150 is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on FOX Sports 1. The race can be heard on the Motor Racing Network and streamed on the FOX Sports app.