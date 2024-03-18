Entry List: 2024 Focused Health 250

The fifth race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, held at Circuit of the Americas, features 40 cars fighting for 38 positions.

As a result, two cars will fail to qualify for the race, barring any entry list changes.

JD Motorsports’ No. 4 is currently listed without a driver. Dawson Cram had been announced to pilot the car for the full season.

Ty Dillon will run the No. 6 for JD Motorsports. This will be Dillon’s first Xfinity attempt of the season; he’s full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Rackley WAR

SS-Green Light Racing’s No. 14 is entered without a driver, while the No. 07 will feature Daniil Kvyat in his first appearance since 2022.

Hendrick Motorsports is on the grid with Kyle Larson driving the No. 17. This is Larson’s first Xfinity attempt of the season and the second for the part-time Hendrick team.

Ty Gibbs is behind the wheel of the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing, Gibbs’ first Xfinity start of the season.

Sam Hunt Racing is fielding two cars, with Ed Jones in the No. 24 and Sage Karam in the No. 26. Jones will try to make his Xfinity debut in the part-time No. 24, and Karam returns to the No. 26 after he previously ran the car at Daytona International Speedway.

Kaz Grala will race the No. 28 for RSS Racing. Grala is making his first Xfinity start of the season. Kyle Sieg was originally announced full time for the organization.

Austin Green is attempting his series debut in the No. 32 after his team Peterson Racing Group initially intended on fielding its No. 87, which has withdrawn.

Alex Labbe replaces Frankie Muniz in the No. 35 for Emerling-Gase Motorsports. Labbe, like Grala, is attempting his first Xfinity race of 2024.

Brad Perez returns to the track, as he is running the No. 45 in a third Alpha Prime Racing effort. It’s Perez’s first appearance in the series of the year and the second for the No. 45.

Preston Pardus is racing the No. 50 for Pardus Racing, Inc., and he joins the lengthy list of road course ringers attempting his first start of the season.

Josh Bilicki is behind the wheel of the No. 92 for DGM Racing after Nick Leitz scored a top 20 in the car at Phoenix Raceway.

The Nos. 38 for RSS Racing and 78 for BJ McLeod Motorsports are not entered for the first time this season.

The 2024 Focused Health 250 will run on Saturday, March 23 at 5 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 will carry the broadcast.