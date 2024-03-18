Entry List: 2024 Echopark Texas Grand Prix

The first road course race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, at Circuit of the Americas, features 39 cars for 40 positions.

All 39 cars will make the race as a result, barring any entry list changes.

There are three open teams entered alongside the 36 chartered cars.

Shane van Gisbergen will drive the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing. This is van Gisbergen’s first Cup start of the 2024 season and the third of his career.

AJ Allmendinger is in the No. 13 for Kaulig, a third car for the team. It is Allmendinger’s Cup third start of the season and the first of the year for the No. 13.

Kamui Kobayashi will run the No. 50 in a third car for 23XI Racing. It is Kobayashi’s second career Cup start, after he finished 33rd at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2023.

Timmy Hill and MBM Motorsports’ No. 66 return to the track for the first time since 2022.

The 2024 Echopark Texas Grand Prix will run Sunday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race can be viewed on FOX.