2024mailboxthumbnailphoenix

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

NASCAR Mailbox: Why Phoenix?

Jared Haas

Phoenix Raceway got flack online for being perceived as a boring track, but NASCAR has its reasons for going out to the desert for the championship race.

Also, Martin Truex Jr. was leading late with less than 45 laps to go. What did he need to win the race?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions for NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.

About the author

Newthumbnail

Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. During his time at Frontstretch, Jared has grown the Frontstretch YouTube channel from less than 200 subscribers to well over 23,000 subscribers.

John

Why not? Competitive, short track, almost guaranteed good weather, etc.

DoninAjax

It’s on West Coast time and can start at 12:30 local time. Too bad for the East Coast.

