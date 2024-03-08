Preston Pardus Back for Partial Xfinity Season Starting at COTA

Preston Pardus has his 2024 NASCAR plans in order, announcing on March 8 that he’ll run select races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for his family team.

Pardus confirmed his team’s No. 50 Chevy will enter its first race later on March 23 at Circuit of the Americas.

The 5⃣0⃣ returns in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2024! I'm really excited to announce that I'll be racing this season again for my small family run team on a limited schedule. I can't wait to get behind the wheel in a few weeks time for our first event of the year at COTA! pic.twitter.com/mQJUabXaPj — Preston Pardus (@PrestonPardus) March 8, 2024

“I’m really excited to announce that I’ll be racing this season again for my small family run team on a limited schedule,” Pardus wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel in a few weeks time for our first event of the year at COTA!”

Pardus is a four-time SCCA national champion in the Spec Miata division, including last year at Virginia International Raceway.

He’s made 29 career starts in the Xfinity Series — primarily with DGM Racing — with a best finish of seventh on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in October 2021.

Pardus ran the No. 50 for his family team four times in 2023, all on road courses, with a best finish of 12th on the Chicago street course. He also ran one race for SS-Green Light Racing at Portland International Raceway, finishing 31st.

The rest of Pardus’ schedule for 2024 has not yet been revealed, though he mostly competes on the series’ road courses.